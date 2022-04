Two people died Wednesday in a crash on I-35E in southeast Denton, according to the Denton Police Department.

All lanes of southbound I-35E were closed for several hours near State School Road after police responded to the crash around 10 a.m. The highway was reopened around 1:30 p.m.

The crash resulted in two fatalities and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The identities of the victims have not been released, as of Wednesday afternoon.