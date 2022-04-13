New principal named at Blanton Elementary

Blanton Elementary School, on the north end of Lantana, will have a new principal when the 2022-23 school year starts in August.

Assistant Principal Landon Turrubiarte has been named the school’s new principal, according to Denton ISD. He will replace Linda Bozeman, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue learning with our staff and students at Blanton Elementary,” Turrubiarte said. “Blanton holds a special place in my heart. We have tremendous community support here and the involvement of our families makes this a unique place each and every day.”

Turrubiarte joined the district in 2009 as a middle school math teacher. In 2014, he became an administrative intern at Strickland Middle School and joined the Blanton Elementary staff a year later as an assistant principal, a role he’s held for the past seven years.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Turrubiarte serve as the principal at Blanton Elementary,” said Charlene Parham, area superintendent of academic programs for the Guyer Zone. “He is an exceptional leader who has a strong passion for student and staff success. His proven leadership and wealth of instructional knowledge will make an immediate impact within our community.”

MTurrubiarte earned his bachelor’s degree from Dallas Baptist University and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Texas Woman’s University. He and his wife Brenda, a math teacher at Strickland Middle School, reside in Denton and are raising four children in the district.