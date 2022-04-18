Flower Mound Council denies proposed Canyon Falls warehouses

During a long Town Council meeting on Monday night, the Flower Mound Town Council voted to deny the proposed warehouse park next to Canyon Falls.

The Proposed Development

Crow Holdings’ site plan proposal for the Cross Timbers Business Park, a 10-building warehouse park on 263 acres in the northwest corner of FM 1171 and Hwy 377, has drawn a lot of opposition from area residents. The proposed buildings would total nearly 3.3 million square feet with some buildings as tall as 60 feet, on land directly adjacent to the Canyon Falls subdivision and Argyle High School. Crow Holdings is asking for the town to zone the land for Planned Development District with Campus Industrial and Industrial District uses, as well as some building exceptions.

The land has been classified Interim Holding, a temporary designation given to land after it is annexed, since the town annexed it in 1999. The land must be zoned by Town Council for it to be developed for any purposes other than Agricultural uses. The town’s Master Plan designated commercial and industrial uses for the land in 2001. The Master Plan was amended in 2008 to allow for the development of the Canyon Falls and Trailwood subdivisions in 2008 and 2015, respectively, but the land at hand has been left alone in the Master Plan for over 20 years.

Crow Holdings has said the completed and leased project would generate about $2 million a year in tax revenue for the town of Flower Mound and $7 million for Argyle ISD.

Supporters of the development point to the potential tax revenue and the fact that the proposal is aligned with the town’s Master Plan. Opponents say the area has changed a lot since 2001, and the Master Plan needs to be updated to facilitate development more appropriate for the area.

Neighbors in Opposition

Crow introduced residents to its plans for the land in September 2021 with some presentations in Canyon Falls, which is partially within Flower Mound town limits and partially in Northlake. At those meetings, some residents were baffled that Crow thought this was the right location for a warehouse park that would have a lot of tractor-trailer traffic. Many expressed that they are not opposed to the land being developed, but this would be one of the worst ways to do so. Seemingly all were in agreement that they don’t want a huge warehouse park in their backyards, and they immediately began calling and emailing Flower Mound Town Council members to express their opposition. More than 1,500 people have joined a Facebook group called NoMo FloMo WAREHOUSES. Many residents have spoken during public comment sections of recent P&Z and council meetings — before the development had even come to them for consideration.

Two weeks ago, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution of opposition to the proposed development because of “increased 18-wheeler traffic, air and noise pollution, safety concerns on roads leading to school campuses, overcrowding conditions of the area, long-term health of families and students, and concerns regarding the negative impact on property value that may be consequences of the construction of this warehouse park.”

Monday’s Meeting

Hundreds of opponents of the proposed development attended Monday night’s meeting, most of them wearing white T-shirts with their “No Warehouses” message. Town staff and Crow Holdings representatives gave presentations and fielded questions about the development from council members. At one point, Councilman Sandeep Sharma pointed out that there were several other uses for the land that would align with the town’s Master Plan, “but you chose the worst use, at least according to what the residents are saying,” Sharma said. A Crow representative said Crow is a warehouse development company and it is hard to find such a large piece of land that is zoned/Master Planned for such use.

For the public hearing, more than 60 organized residents submitted their cards to speak. Many of the speakers discussed different sections of a prepared slideshow presentation; one resident would go over the slides about potential pollution created by the tractor-trailer traffic, and when his two minutes were up, the next speaker picked up where he left off, presenting the next slide in the presentation that questioned the economic benefit projection by Crow Holdings. Nicholas Reynolds said putting giant warehouses next to a school and neighborhood “does not pass the common sense sniff test.” John Leonard criticized Crow Holdings for changing their plan and estimates over the past six months and declining some meeting invitations. Multiple speakers said that in surveys of more than 500 local residents, 99% of respondents were opposed to the proposed Cross Timbers Business Park. Some residents brought up the potential danger of lots of tractor-trailer driving around school buses and teenage drivers, and some said human trafficking is tied to the trucking industry, and inviting so many trucks to be next to a high school would be extremely dangerous. The overall message was clear: residents are not opposed to the land being developed — in fact, they’ve said they would love a grocery store and some other places to shop and eat that are closer to home — but the Cross Timbers Business Park would severely negatively impact them. They urged council members to deny the developer’s requests.

After a long executive session, the council came back out around 11:30 p.m. and Councilmen Adam Schiestel and Sandeep Sharma briefly said they thought warehouses would be inappropriate so close to Canyon Falls, so with little further discussion, Schiestel moved they zone the land for Planned Development with many allowed uses, largely revolving around retail and commercial, offices, entertainment and other similar uses. Schiestel listed them all in quick succession, as well as several uses that won’t be allowed. He said future proposed developments would have to get council approval to build there.

The council voted unanimously to approve Schiestel’s motion. Then, the council voted unanimously to deny the Cross Timbers Business Park without prejudice. They didn’t give Crow Holdings a chance to speak, though a representative tried. After a moment of stunned silence, the crowd erupted in cheers and slowly made their way out of the council chambers.