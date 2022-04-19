Meet the Candidates: Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Lewisville ISD, three-year terms for Board of Trustees Places 3, 4 and 5 will be on the ballot. Three candidates — Samuel Griffith, Pam Johnson and Sheila Taylor — are running to replace current Place 3 Trustee Angie Cox. In Place 4, Staci Barker is challenging Incumbent Katherine Sells’ reelection bid, and in Place 5, Chris Bowen is challenging Incumbent Jenny Proznik’s reelection bid.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Samuel Griffith, 39

Town/place of residence: Lewisville

How long have you lived in Lewisville ISD: 39 years

Occupation: IT consultant

Education: GED

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: None

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice:I see forces at play that want to divide our communities to place partisan interests over education. I am running to be a bridge between our community and administration to create a powerful environment for every student to thrive.

I have decades of top level technical experience supporting billion dollar institutions, and with the growth and expansions of institutions into that range. LISD is poised to reach that threshold in the next few years, I will bring experienced vision and passionate policies to continue LISD’s growth and improve performance.

My perspective is unique to all the candidates running currently, I am the only one to have been failed by LISD. Personal experience with our systems shortcomings gives me a unique perspective and passion to advocate for the 40% of students at risk in LISD.

Mission Statement: I am running to ensure every student is equipped to lead a successful life. Education inspires virtues and values by the very nature of interaction with the community. Therefore, LISD must continue to hone its systems of success to provide the best education and opportunity for every student, teacher, and our community.

Website: sg4lisdsb.com

Facebook Page: Samuel Griffith

Pam Johnson, 57

Town/place of Residence: Plano

How long have you lived in Lewisville ISD: 19 years

Occupation: Paralegal

Education: I graduated High School and then attended vocational Cosmetology school. I hold a certificate in paralegal studies from UNT Professional Development Institute

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Member of the Denton County Lincoln Cabinet for seven years. I’ve served consecutively as a State Convention Delegate to the Texas Republican Party Conventions in 2020, 2018, 2016, and 2014. My husband (Jim Johnson) and I are active members of eight Denton County Republican Clubs. I am a member of Denton County’s 100 Women Who Care. I have served on LISD’s High School scheduling committee, District of Innovation committee, as well as PTA President at Griffin Middle School and The Colony HS

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: As a mother of Lewisville Independent School District graduates, I want focus on strong academic programs, strong vocational programs, and active participation in student learning. Whether a student is college bound or would thrive in a vocational career, our school district must strive to create the foundations of success in every child we educate.

Mission Statement: * Maintain academic excellence and vocational opportunities for students.

* Promote patriotism, respect for the law, and traditional education for all students.

* Encourage student engagement because an engaged student takes pride in their education and community

Website: pam4lisd.square.site

Facebook page: Johnson4lisd

Sheila Taylor, 51

Town/place of Residence: Lewisville

How long have you lived in Lewisville ISD: 19 years

Occupation: CPA and Corporate Tax Department Leader

Education: BBA in Accounting, Jackson State University, Jackson, MS

Leadership Certificate, Georgetown University

Master of Science in Accounting – Taxation, Purdue Global University

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Planning and Zoning Commissioner, City of Lewisville

Transportation Board, City of Lewisville

Overlay Board, City of Lewisville

Capital Improvements Advisory Committee

LISD School Health Advisory Council (past)

LISD Community Budget Advisory Committee

Advisory Board, Bridge Breast Network

ABC Foundation (Financial Secretary)

Jack and Jill of America – North Texas Chapter (Editor)

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: My motivation to run was fueled by my passion for ensuring that EVERY CHILD in this district receive a superior education and that they have the tools and resources necessary for that. I was also motivated to run based on my financial background and expertise. One of the requirements of an LISD Board Trustee is to approve a multi-million dollar budget. I have an extensive background in accounting, budgeting, financial statement analysis, audit and risk and would bring those skillsets to the LISD Board, ensuring that OUR investment (tax dollars) into our most precious resources (our students) reap the best return (that superior education again). I also seek to promote transparency of board decisions to our stakeholders and improved and innovative programming. I am the best choice based on education, experience, passion and my ability to work with everyone.

Mission Statement: Board transparency, financial stewardship, improved and innovative programs will be my main focus areas. I would also like to tackle poverty in our district by implementing a job fair, an ESL program and job training for our LISD parents as I believe that will further help our students to succeed in the learning environment.

Website: sheilaforlisd.com

Facebook page: Sheila Taylor for Lewisville ISD School Board, Place 3