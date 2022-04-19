Meet the Candidates: Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 4

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Lewisville ISD, three-year terms for Board of Trustees Places 3, 4 and 5 will be on the ballot. Three candidates — Samuel Griffith, Pam Johnson and Sheila Taylor — are running to replace current Place 3 Trustee Angie Cox. In Place 4, Staci Barker is challenging Incumbent Katherine Sells’ reelection bid, and in Place 5, Chris Bowen is challenging Incumbent Jenny Proznik’s reelection bid.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 4

Katherine Sells (i), 59

Town/place of residence: Lewisville

How long have you lived in Lewisville ISD: 33 years

Occupation: Community volunteer

Education: BBA – Texas A&M Corpus Christi

MBA – University of Central Missouri

Graduate level Education courses – St. Edwards University

Master Trustee Leadership Program Graduate

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: LISD Board of Trustees, Texas Health Resources Denton/Wise Leadership Council, LEF Board & Golf Classic Committee, CISNT & AVID Mentor, Flower Mound & Lewisville Chamber Leadership, Texas PTA Field Service Representative, Lewisville Council of PTAs, local PTA leadership, LISD Partnership Committee, LISD Facilities Assessment Team, LISD District Leadership Team, LISD Interview Panel, Inside LISD, HBL Mentor, Medical City “Kids Teaching Kids” Advisor, 100 Women Who Care, Denton County Aggie Moms

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: My extensive service to LISD and the community is unmatched, and I have used my skillset to fight for LISD since Day 1. I have spent close to the last 20 years serving the LISD community while building relationships with all stakeholders. While LISD has faced unforeseen challenges, I have remained a steadfast and proven leader. The role of trustee requires proficiency in many areas – which is where my business background and experience of being employed within public and private sectors as well as working with large budgets, leading teams and projects to deliver successful outcomes, and my educational experience makes me exclusively the best candidate for this position. We are a district that cannot be compared to any other, and I will take every opportunity given to continue to advocate and be an ambassador for our students, parents, staff.

Mission Statement: My focus will be to provide exemplary educational opportunities for students while respecting and recognizing the value of all members of the LISD community, and to support a strategic plan with the input of all stakeholders to provide a continued focus on excellence for all – students, staff, parents and taxpayers.

Website: sells4lisd.com

Facebook Page: Katherine Sells

Staci Barker, 36

Town/place of Residence: Flower Mound

How long have you lived in Lewisville ISD: 2 years

Occupation: Research and Strategic Priorities Analyst

Education: I graduated from Granbury High School, and then I attended Texas Tech University, earning a B.A. in English. I then went to New York University, graduating with an M.A. in English Education. Following over 10 years in education, I returned to school at the University of Texas in Arlington to pursue my PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies. I graduated last August.

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: I am a member of the PTA at my daughter’s school, and I am an active member of our church, The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Lewisville.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: School Boards across the state of Texas have become places where politics have overtaken what is best for students and staff. As a mom with a middle schooler in the district and as an educational consultant and analyst with school, district, and regional leadership experience, I understand the challenges facing children, parents, and teachers. I’ve been a student, a teacher, a teacher leader, and a parent. I decided to run to stand up for those in school communities who need our support. I have a vested interest in making sure my daughter, as well as all students across the district, receive the best possible educational experience. My education and experience make me highly qualified to serve as a board member, collaborating within the team of 8 to make decisions regarding supporting the more than 55,000 students and staff within the district.

Mission Statement: My top priorities are:

1. Protecting the health and wellbeing of students and staff,

2. Supporting relevant and rigorous instruction for all students, and

3. Equipping staff to support all student needs.

Website: drstacibarker.com

Facebook page: Dr. Staci Barker for LISD Place 4