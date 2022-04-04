Argyle ISD Board approves resolution of opposition to warehouses

During a special meeting on Monday night, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution of opposition to the proposed Cross Timbers Business Park in Canyon Falls.

“The community has expressed serious concerns regarding the increased 18-wheeler traffic, air and noise pollution, safety concerns on roads leading to school campuses, overcrowding conditions of the area, long-term health of families and students, and concerns regarding the negative impact on property value that may be consequences of the construction of this warehouse park,” the statement says. “The District shares these same concerns.”

The statement goes on to say that the board finds the proposed development “does not serve the needs of the public school students in the community” and it “pose(s) an unnecessary risk and burden to the public school students and families in the community.”

“The Board strongly opposes the construction of the Cross Timbers Business Park,” the statement says.

The district plans to share its resolution with the developer, Crow Holdings, and the Flower Mound Town Council. The next Flower Mound town meeting regarding the Cross Timbers Business Park will be the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on April 11, according to an Argyle ISD news release.

Crow Holdings’ site plan proposal for the Cross Timbers Business Park, a 10-building warehouse park in the northwest corner of FM 1171 and Hwy 377. The proposed buildings would total nearly 3.3 million square feet with one building as tall as 60 feet and others up to 45 feet, on land directly adjacent to the Canyon Falls subdivision and Argyle High School.

A large number of residents in the Canyon Falls/west Flower Mound area is vehemently opposed to the proposed development being so close to their homes and the school. More than 1,300 people have joined a Facebook group called NoMo FloMo WAREHOUSES. Hundreds of residents have emailed and called Flower Mound Town Council members and spoken during public comment sections of recent P&Z and council meetings to express their opposition to the proposed development.