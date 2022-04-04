Update: Hail as large as tennis balls possible in southern Denton County

Around 8 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of Denton County, including the Argyle and Flower Mound areas, until 9 p.m. Monday.

The storm can bring wind up to 60 mph and hail as large as tennis balls, according to the weather service. Most residents in southern Denton County are more likely to see hail around the size of golf balls.

The area was already under a Tornado Watch through 2 a.m. Tuesday. Scattered severe storms are expected to move out of the area overnight.

At 8:45 p.m., the weather service issued a Tornado Warning for northeast Denton County and northwest Collin County after “strong rotation” was observed on the radar near Aubrey. Residents in the areas around Pilot Point, Cross Roads, Frisco, Melissa and Anna should take cover.

