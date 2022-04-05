Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 1, a minor and his parents reported to HVPD that while the juvenile was giving an adult co-worker a ride home from work, the co-worker offered to perform a sexual act in exchange for money. The minor and parents declined to investigate further because the subject was fired and barred from the location.

On Feb. 23 at 10:53 p.m., a man was showing off his gun inside a home in the 100 block of Main Street when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and will be charged with deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 26, the Highland Village Police Department investigated several reports involving threats and harassment. HVPD was called about two separate harassment cases, one terroristic threat of family and two reports of publishing or threat of publishing intimate visual material. There were also six burglaries of vehicles reported, one home burglary, five thefts, four minor possessions of drugs or drug paraphernalia and four DWIs.