Man found guilty of shooting Denton officer

Last week, a Denton County jury found Antwon Pinkston guilty for shooting and severely injuring one Denton police officer and shooting at another officer during a traffic stop in 2019.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2019, Officer Urban Rodriguez was shot in the head and femur during a routine traffic stop, according to Denton police. The suspects got away in their vehicle, but they were soon found and arrested.

The alleged shooter, Antwon Pinkston, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, according to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a possible sentence of 25-99 years or life in prison.

Rodriguez underwent extensive rehabilitation after the shooting and in 2020, he was awarded a Purple Heart.