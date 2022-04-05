Ariat cuts the ribbon on new distribution center in south Denton County

Last week, Ariat International commemorated the opening of its 1-million-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the city of Fort Worth and county leaders.

The new warehouse is in NorthPoint Development’s Intermodal Logistics Center 2. The location, on FM 156 just south of Hwy 114, offers great access to I-35W, direct connection to BNSF Railway’s Alliance Intermodal Facility and a good labor force in the area to create a “secret sauce” to making the project happen, NorthPoint President Chad Meyer said during the ribbon-cutting.

Ariat CEO and co-founder Beth Cross described the world-renowned company’s location of a distribution center in Denton County as an important and strategic decision in a high-growth region, according to a news release from Denton County. When at full operation, the distribution center, using the latest technology available, will be able to house 2 million shoes and 6 million pieces of Ariat apparel to fill orders at any given time. Ariat is known for its wide assortment of high-end western boots and apparel.

A special presentation included a framed copy of the land grant signed by Sam Houston in 1860 for the property at Elizabeth Creek, where the distribution center now sits.

The company currently has job openings to fill at the distribution center. Click here for more information.