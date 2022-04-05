Easter Sunrise Service on The Flower Mound returns

For the first time since 2019, the Easter Sunrise Service is returning this month to The Flower Mound.

This will be the 48th year for the longstanding tradition, held by the Summit Club, Women of Flower Mound and The Flower Mound Foundation. The non-denominational service typically attracts 2-3,000 people and will take place as the sun rises over The Mound, with Treietsch Memorial UMC presiding this year, according to the foundation.

Those interested in attending should arrive by 6:30 a.m. to park and make their way up The Mound before the service begins at 6:56 a.m. Easter morning, April 17. The Women of Flower Mound will serve doughnuts and coffee. The foundation recommends comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes, and a blanket or chair to sit on.

The Easter Sunrise Service was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s cancellation was especially disappointing for the organizers because even though COVID-19 transmission had fallen and many people were becoming fully vaccinated by Easter, the decision to cancel it had to be made months earlier when COVID-19 numbers were much higher and there was a executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott prohibiting gatherings of more than 10.