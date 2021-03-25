No Easter Sunrise Service on The Flower Mound this year

There will not be an Easter Sunrise Service on The Flower Mound this year, the second straight year that the nearly 50-year tradition has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diane Wetherbee, vice chairman of The Flower Mound Foundation’s board of directors, said Thursday that the decision to about whether to cancel the service had to be made months ago, when “COVID-19 numbers were still high and we were still under the executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10, so we decided it was best not to put a gathering of 2-3,000 people on The Mound.”

“Even though it is outside, there was no way for the Mound Foundation or the hosts of the event, the Summit Club and the Women of Flower Mound, to ensure that family groups would be 6 feet apart,” Wetherbee said in a social media announcement. “We are happy this is a tradition that means so much to so many people. It pains us to not hold it, because it means even more to us.”

Since that decision was made, a rapidly growing number of area residents have been vaccinated and Gov. Greg Abbott ended that executive order and the statewide mask mandate, and things are starting to return to normal.

Wetherbee said the traditional three crosses will be put up Saturday and will stay up until April 10. While there won’t be a service on The Mound, 2450 Flower Mound Road, residents are welcome to stop by.

“Anyone is free to walk on The Mound, under the crosses and enjoy the wildflowers, and we’ll be back next year,” Wetherbee said.