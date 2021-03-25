Grandscape celebrating grand opening with games, music and more

Better one year late than never, as Grandscape is about celebrate its grand opening in The Colony one full year after it was originally scheduled.

Grandscape is a unique outdoor designation with dining, shopping and entertainment, anchored by Nebraska Furniture Mart, Scheels and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. It has lots more to offer, though, including outdoor spaces with big trees, a stage and lawn programmed with live music and events, unique local shops and restaurants with patios.

From April 1-4, Grandscape will host a long weekend full of family-friendly games, music and giveaways, according to a news release from the company. The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 1, and through the weekend here will be chance to a win a $1,000 Grandscape gift card, a Spring Fling “Eggstravaganza,” 3D-projection fountain shows in the evenings and grand opening specials.

For more information and a complete list of events, visit Grand Opening – Grandscape.com.