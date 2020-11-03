Denton officer who was shot last year awarded Purple Heart

The Denton police officer who was shot in the line of duty last year was recently honored at a ceremony and awarded a Purple Heart.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2019, Officer Urban Rodriguez was shot in the head and femur during a routine traffic stop, according to Denton police. The suspects got away in their vehicle, but they were soon found and arrested.

Rodriguez, 41, was immediately hospitalized and after a few weeks was taken to a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery.

On Oct. 26, almost exactly one year after the shooting, the Denton Police Department hosted a special award ceremony in honor of Rodriguez, who was awarded a Purple Heart, as well as the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas’ Regional Officer of the Year Award. The department also recognized the people who played a role in saving his life, as well as those who apprehended the suspect who shot him, including personnel at Medical City Denton, Carrollton Police Department, Farmers Branch Police Department, The Texas Rangers, City of Denton Fire Department, City of Denton Public Communications and Denton PD “C Shift.”