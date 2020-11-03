Denton County reaches new daily active COVID-19 case high

On Tuesday, Denton County Public Health announced that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county surpassed the previous high mark, set during the summer.

The number of active cases peaked at 3,094 on Aug. 1, and it gradually and steadily declined until September, when it slowly started to climb back up. Then in early October, the daily case count spiked because DCPH began counting rapid antigen positive tests, and since then the daily number has been climbing steadily. On Tuesday, that number reached a new high of 3,119 active cases.

The number of total recoveries in the county is now at 14,178. The death toll remains at 138.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.