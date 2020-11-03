Early voting results in southern Denton County

Denton County Elections released early voting results just after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. More than 380,000 county residents — about 67% of all registered voters — voted early, according to the county, setting a new record for early voting in the county.

As of Friday, the county had received 27,772 mail-in ballots, which is more than usual but still a small percentage of the total number of votes cast. Mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and received on Wednesday will count, and some overseas ballots can be counted if they arrive up to six days after Election Day. While the number of mail-in ballots received after Election Day is expected to be relatively small, it’s not impossible that they could impact a close local race.

Here’s how early voters in Denton County voted in the presidential and senate elections:

President/Vice President

(R) Donald Trump/Mike Pence (i): 202,732

(D) Joe Biden/Kamala Harris: 174,573

U.S. Senator

(R) John Cornyn (i): 211,186

(D) Mary “MJ” Hegar: 158,628

Listed below are the early voting results for local races, starting with the local seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, then the local state senate and house seats, followed by county offices, local town council and school board seats. The unofficial numbers are courtesy of the Denton County Elections Office (and some include Tarrant and Wise County voting numbers, when applicable). This story will be updated throughout the night as more election results are released.

After early voting, one of the closest races include State Rep. for District 65, where Kronda Thimesch is looking to unseat Michelle Beckley.

The following list does not include every single race that was on Denton County ballots. If you are interested in a race not listed below, click here.

U.S. Rep., District 26

(R) Michael Burgess (i): 236,207

(D) Carol Iannuzzi: 147,791

State Senator, District 12

(R) Jane Nelson (i): 189,384

(D) Shadi Zitoon: 120,570

State Rep., District 63

(R) Tan Parker (i): 67,512

(D) Leslie Peeler: 33,163

State Rep., District 64

(R) Lynn Stucky (i): 43,815

(D) Angela Brewer: 36,197

State Rep., District 65

(R) Kronda Thimesch: 34,786

(D) Michelle Beckley (i): 37,425

District Judge, 431st Judicial District

(R) Jim Johnson: 206,033

(D) Diana Weitzel: 154,689

Denton County Sheriff

(R) Tracy Murphree (i): 254,786

(D) Freyja Odinsdottir (write-in): 15,932

Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3

(R) Bobbie Mitchell (i): 39,821

(D) Delia Parker-Mims: 29,252

Argyle Town Council

Place 1

Bryan Livingston (i): 1,161

Tom Irwin: 952

Place 3

Sherri Myers (i): 1,262

Richard Spies: 885

Place 5

Rick Bradford: 1,239

CB Standridge: 826

Prop A

For: 1,423

Against: 1,384

Prop B

For: 1,382

Against: 846

Town of Bartonville

Prop A

For: 819

Against: 133

Copper Canyon Town Council

Place 5

Bill Castleman (i): 245

Jeffrey Alan Mayer: 556

Prop A

For: 672

Against: 162

Denton City Council

Place 5

Deb Armintor (i): 25,251

Rick Baria: 20,048

Place 6

Jim Mann: 18,421

Paul Meltzer (i): 19,842

Liam York: 5,508

Place 7 (Mayor)

Keely Briggs: 22,711

Gerard Hudspeth: 19,793

Michael Mitchell: 4,418

District 1

Birdia Johnson: 4,904

George Michael Ferrie Jr.: 2,739

District 2

Ronnie Anderson: 3,037

Connie Baker: 3,129

Daniel Clanton: 1,221

Kady Irene Finley: 1,939

Jon Hohman: 1,576

Flower Mound Town Council

Place 2

Sandeep Sharma (i): 18,888

David Johnson: 16,642

Place 5

Claudio Forest (i): 8,652

Ann Martin: 25,515

Harvest (Belmont Fresh Water Supply District #1)

Two four-year at-large seats

Charles Beagle (i): 294

Matthew Brown (i): 712

Travis Cooper: 746

Steven Glickman: 472

Northlake Town Council

Place 2

James Lambert (i): 987

Michael C. Ganz: 1,012

Argyle ISD Board

Place 1

Craig Hawkesworth (i): 3,704

Phyllis Clark: 3,512

Place 2