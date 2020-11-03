Early voting results in southern Denton County

Denton County Elections released early voting results just after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. More than 380,000 county residents — about 67% of all registered voters — voted early, according to the county, setting a new record for early voting in the county.
As of Friday, the county had received 27,772 mail-in ballots, which is more than usual but still a small percentage of the total number of votes cast. Mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and received on Wednesday will count, and some overseas ballots can be counted if they arrive up to six days after Election Day. While the number of mail-in ballots received after Election Day is expected to be relatively small, it’s not impossible that they could impact a close local race.
Here’s how early voters in Denton County voted in the presidential and senate elections:
President/Vice President
- (R) Donald Trump/Mike Pence (i): 202,732
- (D) Joe Biden/Kamala Harris: 174,573
U.S. Senator
- (R) John Cornyn (i): 211,186
- (D) Mary “MJ” Hegar: 158,628
Listed below are the early voting results for local races, starting with the local seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, then the local state senate and house seats, followed by county offices, local town council and school board seats. The unofficial numbers are courtesy of the Denton County Elections Office (and some include Tarrant and Wise County voting numbers, when applicable). This story will be updated throughout the night as more election results are released.
After early voting, one of the closest races include State Rep. for District 65, where Kronda Thimesch is looking to unseat Michelle Beckley.
The following list does not include every single race that was on Denton County ballots. If you are interested in a race not listed below, click here.
U.S. Rep., District 26
- (R) Michael Burgess (i): 236,207
- (D) Carol Iannuzzi: 147,791
State Senator, District 12
- (R) Jane Nelson (i): 189,384
- (D) Shadi Zitoon: 120,570
State Rep., District 63
- (R) Tan Parker (i): 67,512
- (D) Leslie Peeler: 33,163
State Rep., District 64
- (R) Lynn Stucky (i): 43,815
- (D) Angela Brewer: 36,197
State Rep., District 65
- (R) Kronda Thimesch: 34,786
- (D) Michelle Beckley (i): 37,425
District Judge, 431st Judicial District
- (R) Jim Johnson: 206,033
- (D) Diana Weitzel: 154,689
Denton County Sheriff
- (R) Tracy Murphree (i): 254,786
- (D) Freyja Odinsdottir (write-in): 15,932
Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3
- (R) Bobbie Mitchell (i): 39,821
- (D) Delia Parker-Mims: 29,252
Argyle Town Council
Place 1
- Bryan Livingston (i): 1,161
- Tom Irwin: 952
Place 3
- Sherri Myers (i): 1,262
- Richard Spies: 885
Place 5
- Rick Bradford: 1,239
- CB Standridge: 826
Prop A
- For: 1,423
- Against: 1,384
Prop B
- For: 1,382
- Against: 846
Town of Bartonville
Prop A
- For: 819
- Against: 133
Copper Canyon Town Council
Place 5
- Bill Castleman (i): 245
- Jeffrey Alan Mayer: 556
Prop A
- For: 672
- Against: 162
Denton City Council
Place 5
- Deb Armintor (i): 25,251
- Rick Baria: 20,048
Place 6
- Jim Mann: 18,421
- Paul Meltzer (i): 19,842
- Liam York: 5,508
Place 7 (Mayor)
- Keely Briggs: 22,711
- Gerard Hudspeth: 19,793
- Michael Mitchell: 4,418
District 1
- Birdia Johnson: 4,904
- George Michael Ferrie Jr.: 2,739
District 2
- Ronnie Anderson: 3,037
- Connie Baker: 3,129
- Daniel Clanton: 1,221
- Kady Irene Finley: 1,939
- Jon Hohman: 1,576
Flower Mound Town Council
Place 2
- Sandeep Sharma (i): 18,888
- David Johnson: 16,642
Place 5
- Claudio Forest (i): 8,652
- Ann Martin: 25,515
Harvest (Belmont Fresh Water Supply District #1)
Two four-year at-large seats
- Charles Beagle (i): 294
- Matthew Brown (i): 712
- Travis Cooper: 746
- Steven Glickman: 472
Northlake Town Council
Place 2
- James Lambert (i): 987
- Michael C. Ganz: 1,012
Argyle ISD Board
Place 1
- Craig Hawkesworth (i): 3,704
- Phyllis Clark: 3,512
Place 2
- Dr. John Bitter (i): 3,802
- Chad Gibson: 3,284