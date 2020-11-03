Registration opens for Flower Mound Citizens Academy

Registration is now open for the popular Flower Mound Citizens’ Academy.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of the town’s government and the services provided in the program, according to a news release from the town. It will be held about three times per month, from 6-8:30 p.m. at different town facilities, beginning in January and concluding in April.

Each week will feature presentations from different town staff representing various departments. It is free to Flower Mound residents and business owners 18 and older, and participation is first-come, first-served. Due to COVID-19, the class size is limited to 10 participants and classes may be a mix of in-person and online sessions, according go the town. To apply and find more information, visit www.flower-mound.com/fmca.