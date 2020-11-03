Local election results

Election Night was a good one for most local incumbents, at all levels of government.

Incumbent republicans held onto the U.S. House seat for Denton County, the area’s State Senate seat and two State House seats, as well as the county sheriff and Precinct 3 County Commissioner. Democrat Michelle Beckley was able to hold off challenger Kronda Thimesch in a tight race for State Rep. in District 65.

At the local level, incumbents didn’t fare as well. Ann Martin easily unseated Claudio Forest for Flower Mound Town Council Place 5, while Sandeep Sharma held on for a close victory over challenger David Johnson. Martin and Sharma took hard anti-apartment stances in their campaign platforms.

Voters in Northwest ISD rejected all aspects of a $986 million bond package to address growth and aging facilities and technology.

One election is too close to call, even with 100% of precincts reporting. Four votes separate the yea and nay votes about whether to create a Municipal Development District in Argyle.

As of Friday, the county had received 27,772 mail-in ballots, which is more than usual but still a small percentage of the total number of votes cast. Mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and received on Wednesday will count, and some overseas ballots can be counted if they arrive up to six days after Election Day. While the number of mail-in ballots received after Election Day is expected to be relatively small, it’s not impossible that they could impact a close local race.

An overwhelming majority of voters cast their ballots early. According to the county, 67% of registered voters voted early, so the early voting results in almost every race were indicative of the final unofficial results.

Listed below are the early voting results for local races, starting with the local seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, then the local state senate and house seats, followed by county offices, local town council and school board seats. The unofficial numbers are courtesy of the Denton County Elections Office (and some include Tarrant and Wise County voting numbers, when applicable).

U.S. Rep., District 26 (73% reporting)

(R) Michael Burgess (i): 252,848

(D) Carol Iannuzzi: 155,783

State Senator, District 12 (64% reporting)

(R) Jane Nelson (i): 200,790

(D) Shadi Zitoon: 125,842

State Rep., District 63 (80% reporting)

(R) Tan Parker (i): 71,897

(D) Leslie Peeler: 34,841

State Rep., District 64 (53% reporting)

( R) Lynn Stucky (i): 46,202

(D) Angela Brewer: 38,287

State Rep., District 65 (92% reporting)

(R) Kronda Thimesch: 37,918

(D) Michelle Beckley (i): 40,263

District Judge, 431st Judicial District (68% reporting)

(R) Jim Johnson: 219,680

(D) Diana Weitzel: 162,914

Sheriff (68% reporting)

(R) Tracy Murphree (i): 272,254

(D) Freyja Odinsdottir (write-in): 15,932

Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3 (89% reporting)

(R) Bobbie Mitchell (i): 43,313

(D) Delia Parker-Mims: 31,436

Argyle (100% reporting)

Place 1

Bryan Livingston (i): 1,161

Tom Irwin: 952

Place 3

Sherri Myers (i): 1,262

Richard Spies: 885

Place 5

Rick Bradford: 1,314

CB Standridge: 886

Prop A (Creation of Municipal Development District)

For: 1,499

Against: 1,495

Prop B (Subject to Prop A’s approval, termination of the Argyle Economic Development Corporation)

For: 1,456

Against: 906

Town of Bartonville (100% reporting)

Prop A (1/2-cent sales tax dedicated to street maintenance)

For: 877

Against: 144

Copper Canyon Town Council (100% reporting)

Place 5

Bill Castleman (i): 271

Jeffrey Alan Mayer: 617

Prop A (Extend the Crime Control and Prevention District)

For: 732

Against: 192

Flower Mound Town Council (100% reporting)

Place 2

Sandeep Sharma (i): 19,885

David Johnson: 17,877

Place 5

Claudio Forest (i): 9,097

Ann Martin: 27,245

Belmont Fresh Water Supply District #1 (100% reporting)

Two at-large seats

Charles Beagle (i): 312

Matthew Brown (i): 758

Travis Cooper: 798

Steven Glickman: 509

Northlake Town Council (100% reporting)

Place 2

James Lambert (i): 1,051

Michael C. Ganz: 1,074

Argyle ISD (100% reporting)

Place 1

Craig Hawkesworth (i): 3,950

Phyllis Clark: 3,731

Place 2

Dr. John Bitter (i): 4,030

Chad Gibson: 3,515

Northwest ISD (100%reporting)

Place 6

Lillian Rauch (i): 26,750

Jennifer Zazula: 13,654

Place 7

Ron Hastings (i): 15,606

Jennifer Murphy: 24,679

Prop A ($938M for school facilities and capital improvements)

For: 21,573

Against: 32,123

Prop B ($24M for recreational facilities)

For: 18,417

Against: 35,332

Prop C ($9M for stadium renovations)

For: 15,413

Against: 38,138

Prop D ($16M for technology devices)

For: 23,603

Against: 29,950

Prop E (Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election)