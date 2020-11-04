Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Southern Denton County voted overwhelmingly for Trump, Cornyn

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
A screen shot of the presidential election map in Denton County

The majority of Denton County voters cast their ballots for the Republicans in the presidential and senate races, and the margins were very wide in the Flower Mound and Argyle areas.

The Trump/Pence ticket received 221,829 votes in Denton County, while the Biden/Harris received 188,023, about an 8% difference. Precincts in Lewisville, Denton and areas near Frisco and Little Elm voted blue, but the rest of the county is all majority red, according to unofficial results from Denton County Elections. Incumbent Senator John Cornyn, who won reelection, won Denton County with 230,355 to Democrat Mary “MJ” Hegar’s 170,391, a difference of about 15%.

All of the precincts south of Denton and west of Lewisville were majority Republican in both the presidential and senate races, some of them by more than 60 percentage points.

If you’re looking for local election results, click here.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts