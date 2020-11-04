Texas Roadhouse to open Monday in Northlake

Texas Roadhouse will open a new location in Northlake on Monday.

The new location, 18355 I-35W, is bringing 180 new jobs to the area near Hwy 114 and I-35W, according to a news release. The restaurant is also hosting pre-opening invitation-only events to raise money for GallantFew, a nonprofit that supports veterans. And this week, as the restaurant trains new cooks, meat cutters and other kitchen members, the restaurant will donate all the prepared food to fire and police departments in Northlake, Roanoke, Argyle, Fort Worth and Trophy Club.

“Being a strong community partner is part of our mission and in honor of Veterans Day next week, we chose to support GallantFew,” said Managing Partner Bryan Maxwell. “GallantFew serves as a lifeline for veterans across the region by helping military women and men transition back to civilian life. We’ll do whatever we can to support this amazing organization to enhance the quality of life for our military families.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant is offering touches digital menus and the ability to pay directly from your smartphone. Customers can wait outside or in their cars and receive a text when their table is ready.

“The health and safety of our guests and Roadies (employees) is and always will be our top priority,” Maxwell said. “Our new touchless menus enable our guests and servers to limit touch points. With the guidance of the CDC and other public health officials, we have enhanced the frequency and scope of our sanitizing procedures to maintain our already high standards.”

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh baked bread and peanuts. The chain is based in Louisville, Kentucky and has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 countries.

The Northlake location will be open for dinner on weekdays and lunch and dinner on weekends. Anyone interested in working at the new restaurant can apply here.