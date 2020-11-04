43 LISD seniors honored in College Board National Recognition Program

Dozens of local students were honored in the College Board Recognition Program, Lewisville ISD announced this week.
The program is an expansion of the former National Hispanic Recognition Program, recognizing students from African American, Hispanic or Latinx, and Indigneous backgrounds for their academic achievement. To be considered for recognition, students must take the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in October of their junior year, achieve the minimum requested PSAT/NMSQT score and earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year. Students who are awarded this National Recognition can include their honors in college and scholarship applications.
Forty-three LISD seniors were named in the program, and more than half of them are students at Flower Mound and Marcus high schools. They are listed below:
Flower Mound High School
- Catrina Aguirre
- Isabel Baron
- Madeline Carles
- Matthew Davis
- Jesus Diaz
- Brenner Hall
- Jacob Horikami
- Andrew Lin
- Jude Lugo
- RosaLynn Olivare
- Daniel Palma
- Jason Perez
- Jonathan Prince
- Alexa Ryan
- Raul Santos
- Joycelyn Sepolen
- Lauren Thakur
- Audrey Thakur
- Julia Vasconcellos
- Nancy Wickersham
- Christina Wood
Marcus High School
- Boris-Jerrell Fosso
- Matthew Hill
- Nicholas Julien
- Angelie Padilla
Hebron High School
- Michelle Arriaga
- Michelle Gonzalez
- Lillian Parker
- Ana Pedraza
- Kaitlyn Williams
Lewisville High School
- Briana Adindu
- Javon Badchkam
- Ashley Cortes-Ballen
- Oscar Diego
- Christian Flores
- Dominic Larin-Berber
- Garrett McGinn
- Jemimah Ogunderu
- Ian Patrick
The Colony High School
- Ryan Arnold
- John Cruz
- Emmanuel Llanes
- Francisco Ortiz