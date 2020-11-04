43 LISD seniors honored in College Board National Recognition Program

Dozens of local students were honored in the College Board Recognition Program, Lewisville ISD announced this week.

The program is an expansion of the former National Hispanic Recognition Program, recognizing students from African American, Hispanic or Latinx, and Indigneous backgrounds for their academic achievement. To be considered for recognition, students must take the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in October of their junior year, achieve the minimum requested PSAT/NMSQT score and earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year. Students who are awarded this National Recognition can include their honors in college and scholarship applications.

Forty-three LISD seniors were named in the program, and more than half of them are students at Flower Mound and Marcus high schools. They are listed below:

Flower Mound High School

Catrina Aguirre

Isabel Baron

Madeline Carles

Matthew Davis

Jesus Diaz

Brenner Hall

Jacob Horikami

Andrew Lin

Jude Lugo

RosaLynn Olivare

Daniel Palma

Jason Perez

Jonathan Prince

Alexa Ryan

Raul Santos

Joycelyn Sepolen

Lauren Thakur

Audrey Thakur

Julia Vasconcellos

Nancy Wickersham

Christina Wood

Marcus High School

Boris-Jerrell Fosso

Matthew Hill

Nicholas Julien

Angelie Padilla

Hebron High School

Michelle Arriaga

Michelle Gonzalez

Lillian Parker

Ana Pedraza

Kaitlyn Williams

Lewisville High School

Briana Adindu

Javon Badchkam

Ashley Cortes-Ballen

Oscar Diego

Christian Flores

Dominic Larin-Berber

Garrett McGinn

Jemimah Ogunderu

Ian Patrick

The Colony High School