Martin, Sharma eager to get to work on Flower Mound Town Council

Ann Martin is looking forward to joining the Flower Mound Town Council after soundly defeating Incumbent Claudio Forest.

Martin received 75% of the vote for Place 5, 27,383 to 9,163, after her campaign focused on preserving Flower Mound’s Master Plan and trees.

“My vision for Flower Mound was more about not making Master Plan amendments and not approving tree removals, so that we can preserve and protect the gem that Flower Mound is,” Martin said. “Those were the two things that really differentiated us.”

Martin said one of the first things she is looking forward to doing when she joins the council is participating in the town’s search for a new town manager. Jimmy Stathatos left the job last month for the same position in Bedford.

“It’s a very exciting time for our town, and it’s an opportunity to look at many applicants,” Martin said. “I want to make sure that we’re on same page, to see that Flower Mound flourishes.”

In Place 2 on the Flower Mound Town Council, Incumbent Sandeep Sharma held off challenger David Johnson for a much more narrow victory of 19,973 to 18,005 (53% to 47%). Martin and Sharma both said during the campaign that they oppose new apartments coming to Flower Mound, a stance that resonated with residents.

“It’s important for me to remember that residents don’t want high-density projects,” Martin said. “We have a number of apartments already that have vacancies, another project going up near Home Depot and more apartments that were approved that haven’t even broken ground yet. I think we have enough apartments.”

Sharma said that he sees a lot of similarities between his and Martin’s visions for the town. He said that with this second term, his priorities will be proactively seeking new parks and open space — particularly in the west side of town — and making improvements to major intersections to help the traffic flow.

“I think we’ll get a lot done,” Sharma said. “The next couple years are years to look forward to in Flower Mound.”