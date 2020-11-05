Lewisville police investigating human remains found in field

The Lewisville Police Department is working to find out more about human remains that were recently discovered in a field.

On Oct. 20, a geologist working in a field near the 2300 block of East Business 121 found a human skull and a few other bones and alerted authorities. The next day, anthropologists from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office collected all the bones for testing, according to the city of Lewisville.

The medical examiner’s office believes that the bones all belong to one person who was in their late 40s, and that the bones were likely in the field for three years, or possibly longer. Lewisville PD checked and found it does not have any unsolved missing persons cases that fit the timeframe, nor do any surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The ME’s office says it will take about two months to complete all the forensic tests to determine the sex of the person and any possible cause of death, according to the city, which will help move the investigation forward.