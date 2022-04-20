Body of missing Lewisville man found in Wise County

The body of 63-year-old Robert Moulds, a missing Lewisville resident, was discovered Wednesday morning in his wrecked vehicle off U.S. 380 in Wise County, according to Lewisville police.

Investigators say around 8:30 a.m., a volunteer firefighter doing search efforts on behalf of the family found the vehicle in a heavily wooded area, about an eighth of a mile off Hwy 380, east of County Road 1110, according to news release from the city of Lewisville. It is not known how long the vehicle had been there. The area was not one of the locations previously searched. Investigators believe Moulds was driving on eastbound Hwy. 380, about a mile west of the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, when he left the roadway, drove through the center median, crossed over the westbound U.S. 380 lanes into the heavily wooded area and crashed into a dry creek bed. There were no signs of any other vehicles being involved in this crash.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says it appears Moulds had a medical issue while driving but the Dallas County Medical Examiner will make an official ruling on cause of death. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Moulds’ family filed a missing persons report with Lewisville PD on April 8 after not being able to contact him for several days and not finding him or his vehicle at his Lewisville residence. Lewisville PD investigators searched the residence and found no signs of foul play. Investigators obtained GPS location data for Moulds’ cell phone from April 3-5, and it showed he was in Wise County, an area his family said he would frequently go to fish.