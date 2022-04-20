Public Input Meeting to be held for Heath Tract development in Argyle

Argyle residents are invited to attend a Public Input Meeting on Monday to learn more about and provide feedback on the future Heath Tract Development.

Residents can meet with the developer and their engineers on a proposed development for 240 acres in the northeast corner of I-35W and FM 407. The developer has not made any formal submittals to the town, according to a town news release. The concept plan options include several pockets of community retail development, paired with either agricultural or residential space. The first option has a total of 80 acres of community retail and 80 acres of agricultural land use, while the second option has 104 acres of community retail and 52 acres of residential land use.

The Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St.