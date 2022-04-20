Emergency Preparedness Fair to be held at Argyle High School

An Emergency Preparedness Fair & Summit will be held this weekend at Argyle High School in Canyon Falls.

The free event, hosted by U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, will help local residents young and old learn more about being prepared for different kinds of emergencies. Argyle ISD, Argyle Police Department, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Denton County Emergency Services, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, Flower Mound Fire Department and other organizations are partnering to help families to prepare for severe weather and natural and man-made disasters that may impact the area.

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. In the first hour, kids can “Touch the Trucks” and get an up-close look at emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars and a Careflight helicopter. There will be a Kids Zone with free crafts, face painting and coloring area. There will also be free doughnuts and coffee and more than 30 exhibits for families to check out. Attendees will receive free giveaways and learn how to make an emergency preparedness kit. Keynote speakers will begin at 9 a.m. in the AHS Auditorium, covering topics including school safety, weather and more, and there will also be bite dog and drug dog demonstrations.