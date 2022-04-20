Meet the Candidates: Northwest ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Northwest ISD, three-year terms for Board of Trustees Places 3 and 4 will be on the ballot. In Place 3, Stacey Bauer is challenging Incumbent Anne Davis Simpson’s reelection bid, and in Place 4, Incumbent Judy Copp is running unopposed.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Northwest ISD Place 3

Anne Davis Simpson (i), 68

Town/place of residence: Northlake

How long have you lived in Northwest ISD: 50+ years

Occupation: Retired Educator, Community Volunteer

Education: B.A. Elementary Education, Southern Methodist University

M.Ed. Curriculum & Instruction, Texas A & M University

Ph.D. Reading Education, North Texas State University (UNT)

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Northwest ISD Board of Trustees, 2013 to present

Northwest Education Foundation, 2009-2013

Texas Woman’s University Foundation Board, 2021 to present

Fort Worth Public Library Foundation Board, Chair, Literacy Task Force

Metroport Chamber of Commerce, Member

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: ​My family and I have enjoyed contributing to and benefiting from the excellent education Northwest ISD provides. My husband, Danny, and I are graduates of Northwest High School. Our children graduated from Northwest ISD. Now, our grandchildren attend Northwest ISD. My husband and I own a family business in the community and we are very committed to our communities’ futures. It is my privilege to serve and support exemplary learning opportunities for NISD students, families, and our communities.

Mission Statement: Northwest ISD has become one of the most sought after school districts to live in and learn. The growth our district is experiencing provides amazing opportunities. Working with our stakeholders across 14 different communities, we can plan for expanding exemplary educational programs, facilities, and fiscal stability.

Facebook page: Vote Anne Davis Simpson

Stacey Bauer, 45

Town/place of Residence: Trophy Club

How long have you lived in Argyle ISD: 11 years

Occupation: Environmental Scientist & Mom

Education: I graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law, and I am currently finishing up my Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences.

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Current NISD Committees and Boards

PTA- Treasurer, Roanoke Elementary

District Council of PTA’s- Parliamentarian

Safety Health Advisory Committee- Co Chair

Long Range Planning Committee

NISD Leadership

Political Action Committee-Y4NW

Local Community Service

Bobcat Youth Football & Cheer- Vice President

Bobcat Youth Track & Field Association- President

Trophy Club Parks & Recreation Volunteer Association-President

Various philanthropic events

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I believe that we need a more hands on approach in our schools. We need to invest in the very thing that is most important to us, our kids and teachers. As my involvement in the district has grown over the years. I have served on various committees, boards and volunteer groups. By keeping myself in the middle of the action, I get to see firsthand, what our kids are doing and learning, I see the advancements and the shortfalls, and I witness our teachers sacrificing everything for our kids. As a parent, I want nothing more than to give everything to my kids, I want them to have every opportunity available. As a community member, I want to make sure I can follow through on those opportunities for not only my kids, but yours as well. To do this, there has to be a voice that is the opinion of our community, and I can be that voice.

Mission Statement: I plan to bridge a gap between our parents and our administration, most importantly I want to listen to our stakeholders and see where we can make a positive impact. There are many issues that our district faces, growth, traffic, teacher retention, and transparency- these all need to be addressed with a more hands-on approach.

Website: electstaceybauer.com