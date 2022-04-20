Meet the Candidates: Northwest ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.
The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.
In Northwest ISD, three-year terms for Board of Trustees Places 3 and 4 will be on the ballot. In Place 3, Stacey Bauer is challenging Incumbent Anne Davis Simpson’s reelection bid, and in Place 4, Incumbent Judy Copp is running unopposed.
Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.
Northwest ISD Place 3
Anne Davis Simpson (i), 68
Town/place of residence: Northlake
How long have you lived in Northwest ISD: 50+ years
Occupation: Retired Educator, Community Volunteer
Education: B.A. Elementary Education, Southern Methodist University
M.Ed. Curriculum & Instruction, Texas A & M University
Ph.D. Reading Education, North Texas State University (UNT)
Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Northwest ISD Board of Trustees, 2013 to present
Northwest Education Foundation, 2009-2013
Texas Woman’s University Foundation Board, 2021 to present
Fort Worth Public Library Foundation Board, Chair, Literacy Task Force
Metroport Chamber of Commerce, Member
What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: My family and I have enjoyed contributing to and benefiting from the excellent education Northwest ISD provides. My husband, Danny, and I are graduates of Northwest High School. Our children graduated from Northwest ISD. Now, our grandchildren attend Northwest ISD. My husband and I own a family business in the community and we are very committed to our communities’ futures. It is my privilege to serve and support exemplary learning opportunities for NISD students, families, and our communities.
Mission Statement: Northwest ISD has become one of the most sought after school districts to live in and learn. The growth our district is experiencing provides amazing opportunities. Working with our stakeholders across 14 different communities, we can plan for expanding exemplary educational programs, facilities, and fiscal stability.
Facebook page: Vote Anne Davis Simpson
Stacey Bauer, 45
Town/place of Residence: Trophy Club
How long have you lived in Argyle ISD: 11 years
Occupation: Environmental Scientist & Mom
Education: I graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law, and I am currently finishing up my Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences.
Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Current NISD Committees and Boards
PTA- Treasurer, Roanoke Elementary
District Council of PTA’s- Parliamentarian
Safety Health Advisory Committee- Co Chair
Long Range Planning Committee
NISD Leadership
Political Action Committee-Y4NW
Local Community Service
Bobcat Youth Football & Cheer- Vice President
Bobcat Youth Track & Field Association- President
Trophy Club Parks & Recreation Volunteer Association-President
Various philanthropic events
What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I believe that we need a more hands on approach in our schools. We need to invest in the very thing that is most important to us, our kids and teachers. As my involvement in the district has grown over the years. I have served on various committees, boards and volunteer groups. By keeping myself in the middle of the action, I get to see firsthand, what our kids are doing and learning, I see the advancements and the shortfalls, and I witness our teachers sacrificing everything for our kids. As a parent, I want nothing more than to give everything to my kids, I want them to have every opportunity available. As a community member, I want to make sure I can follow through on those opportunities for not only my kids, but yours as well. To do this, there has to be a voice that is the opinion of our community, and I can be that voice.
Mission Statement: I plan to bridge a gap between our parents and our administration, most importantly I want to listen to our stakeholders and see where we can make a positive impact. There are many issues that our district faces, growth, traffic, teacher retention, and transparency- these all need to be addressed with a more hands-on approach.
Website: electstaceybauer.com