Flower Mound man killed in FM 2499 crash

The Flower Mound Police Department on Wednesday morning released more information about Tuesday’s major car crash on FM 2499 that killed the driver.

About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a reported crash in the 1500 block of Long Prairie Road, where witnesses said a Honda sedan was headed east on Heather Wood Drive and continued straight at a 90-degree-turn, crashing through the wall adjacent to FM 2499. The sedan kept going across all six lanes of FM 2499 before coming to rest in a vacant field next to FM 2499, according to the FMPD news release. No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was alone in the sedan.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old James Maddox of Flower Mound, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police closed both directions of FM 2499 for about four hours Tuesday afternoon/evening. The crash remains under investigation.