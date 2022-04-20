Meet the Candidates: Northlake Town Council Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Northlake, three Town Council seats are expiring, but only one race is contested. In Place 1, Robert Keeker is challenging Incumbent Rena Hardeman’s reelection bid. Both Place 2 and 3 incumbents — Michael Ganz and Brian Montini, respectively — are seeking reelection unopposed.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Place 1 (2-year-term)

Rena Hardeman (i), 55

How long have you lived in Northlake: 50 years

Occupation: Licensed Interior Designer, State of Texas

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing

Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Interior Design

Bachelor of Science (BS) in Construction Management, expected completion 2024

Northwest High School

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Northlake Council member 3 terms

Northlake Zoning Board of Adjustments

Northlake EDC 4B President

Northlake EDC 4A Vice-President

Precinct 4035 Delegate, Senate District 12

President, CONTROL (Citizens Opposed to Northlake Trash, Refuse, Or Landfill)

NCIDQ Licensure exam Instructor

Westlake Academy Foundation Board of Directors

The Selwyn School Marketing Committee

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I am the incumbent city council member in Place 1. I am running for my third term in Place 1 and my fourth term overall on council. I have been involved in Northlake government in various capacities for over 20 years. As a lifelong resident of Northlake and Denton County, I’ve watched as our community has changed from rural farmland to residential suburb. This change has expanded the needs of the town and brought new challenges. My experience working with government, combined with a history of listening to all citizens, ensures that all of us will have input into the decisions that will affect our future quality of life. The Northlake council represents the citizens, not the developers. As a councilmember, it is my responsibility and duty to ensure the desires of the citizens are considered by the town as we make our decisions regarding the growth and development of our community.

Mission Statement: My goal on council is to ensure that the concerns of all citizens are heard and addressed. I’ve made it my mission to minimize the tax burden (keep property taxes low) and maximize the value of government expenditures to our citizens. The public trust is a solemn responsibility that I treat with great respect. I would appreciate your vote.

Website: renahardeman.com

Facebook page: Rena Hardeman for Northlake Town Council

Robert Keeker, 39

How long have you lived in Northlake: 2 years

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: Texas Christian University (B.S.) – Fort Worth, TX

United States Marine Corps – 2nd Battalion 3rd Marines

L.D. Bell High School – Hurst, TX

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Metroport Chamber of Commerce – Member

VFW – Member

American Legion – Member

Wounded Warrior Project – Member

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) – Life Member

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: Northlake is at a pivotal point in its history and responsible selfless servant leadership is needed to provide the best future for the town and its citizens. Growth within the town should be responsible, logical, and ethical.

I am a small business owner within Northlake with a diverse background and real-world experience. I led infantry troops in combat (OEF) as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the United States Marine Corps, managed multiple teams within the financial services sector, and served as a firefighter/EMT within the DFW Metroplex. My Degree in Political Science from Texas Christian University (TCU) provided me with a strong foundation in research, analytics, and critical thinking. That foundation, coupled with my real-world experience, makes me an ideal candidate for Northlake Town Council.

Mission Statement: I believe the biggest issue facing Northlake is its rapid growth. If mismanaged, such rapid growth can cause the town to lose its identity. I plan on focusing my efforts on stimulating responsible growth, bringing more locally owned small businesses, and developing a comprehensive infrastructure plan to serve current and future citizens.