Foodie Friday: Hilltop Storage

Ok, we know what you’re thinking. Foodie Friday is talking about a storage facility?! What does Hilltop Storage in Northlake, TX have to do with food? Surprisingly, a whole lot and we can’t wait to show you how!

As we all know, the Argyle/Northlake area West of 35W is growing quickly with neighborhoods like Harvest and Pecan Square. And smack dab in the middle of them are long-time residents and local celebrities, The Arnold Family, who have become well-known in the area over the last 50 years for their contributions and success in the BBQ world. You’ve probably heard the name of legendary Pitmaster Trace Arnold (aka “The Rib Whisperer”), who has owned BBQ restaurants here in DFW and who now operates out of his 80-foot Ultimate Smoker & Grill (which you can see parked in front of Hilltop Storage on any given day).

Because of their entrepreneurial and service-focused spirit, the Arnold family has been trying to figure out how to best serve and involve all their new neighbors out there off of 407. And that’s why they’ve come up with this concept to create a dining and entertainment destination, where you can come to grab some food, enjoy some live music, buy a grill, and hang out with family. It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before and that’s why we love it so much!

So, when you visit Hilltop on any given weekend, what can you expect to find?

You’ll usually be able to find a food truck or two including local favorites like El Mofo Loco (a Caribbean-themed truck run by Chef Ralph Santiago) and Hurtado Barbecue, which is a BBQ spot out of Arlington putting a Tex-Mex twist on barbecue.

Y’all know we love sushi around here and Hilltop also has Southlake-original Sushi Dojo operating out of their ghost kitchen from Wednesday-Sunday. You place your order online and can pick it up from the drive-thru window or they’ll deliver within a small radius around Hilltop.

Also operating out of that ghost kitchen is JLR Catering, specializing in BBQ and Tex-Mex catering options, and Bobby Summers who provides meal planning options you can come grab for ease and convenience.

But wait, there’s more! Hilltop has also hosted a few pop-ups like Broke Burger with their Wagyu Oklahoma smash burgers which sold out in just 90 minutes. And if you’re craving any kind of sweets, you’ve got to visit their permanent resident, Kay Thibodeaux of The Touring Chocolatier who creates gourmet chocolate and treats you can purchase and who hosts amazing classes and tasting events as well.

What’s most exciting to us is that this is all just the beginning. Hilltop has so many other great plans up their sleeve to connect the residents of Argyle/Northlake/Justin with great food – including building a pavilion and seating area, getting some live music out there, adding several more food trucks to their lineup, and providing more family fun with lawn games, bounce houses, etc.

We recommend you follow Hilltop Storage on Facebook so you can keep up-to-date with who’s out there on the weekends and during the week and everything that’s coming next!

*Hilltop Storage is located at 8356 Thompson Rd, Northlake TX 76247