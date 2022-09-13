Tuesday, September 13, 2022
McClure out as DCAD chief appraiser

By Mark Smith
Hope McClure, chief appraiser for Denton Central Appraisal District

Hope McClure is out as the chief appraiser at The Denton Central Appraisal District.

The DCAD Board met on Tuesday afternoon, and after a two-and-half-hour executive session, the board reconvened and placed McClure on paid leave, then hired a law firm to negotiate a separation agreement with McClure. McClure was present at the beginning of the meeting but was gone before the board reconvened after executive session. Deputy Chief Appraiser Don Spencer was named interim chief appraiser. McClure was named chief appraiser in February 2020, and faced criticisms from many Denton County residents and officials throughout her tenure.

DCAD, a taxing political subdivision of the state of Texas, recently raised its annual budget by $2.7 million (a $17 million increase) in an attempt to address understaffing, which the district says will speed up its processing time and better serve residents and government entities. DCAD and McClure have been criticized in recent months for DCAD’s work environment, processing delays and McClure’s leadership.

But more than half of DCAD’s 60 taxing entities — including Denton County, Lewisville ISD, Denton ISD, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and many more — formally disapproved of that budget, triggering a state law that forced DCAD to adopt another budget.

One of their most outspoken critics, Denton County Judge Andy Eads, has said the county has “no confidence” in DCAD under McClure’s leadership, adding, “Denton County will not fund failure.” DCAD critics have said that the district has not adequately shown how the extra $2.7 million would have translated to better service.

This spring, the board hired a consultant to study the work environment at DCAD and survey its employees. The report, which was leaked to the media before the board discussed it publicly, found that DCAD had a staff of 88 but needed about 124, and the consultant described a toxic work environment and criticized McClure’s leadership. McClure rebutted basically everything in the report except for the finding that DCAD is understaffed.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

