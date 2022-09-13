Marty B proposing event center next to restaurant

The Bartonville Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday evening for Marty Bryan’s proposed event center next to his popular Marty B’s restaurant.

The 11,550 square-foot event center would be located on 15 acres south of Marty B’s, across I.T. Neely Road behind the 7-Eleven. It is intended to be used primarily for weddings, among other events, according to the town. It would have 79 concrete parking spots and 170 gravel parking spots, according to town documents.

P&Z will consider Bryan’s Conditional Use Permit application during its meeting, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bartonville Town Hall. Residents may speak in support or opposition of the proposal during the public hearing.