Senior Talk DFW — Fall Prevention

Fall Prevention Day is every day!

Falls Prevention Awareness Day is September 22nd at the start of the fall season and it’s a very serious matter we all need to be paying attention to. It’s the leading cause of injury-related emergency room visits and the day is used to address this public health issue.

Falls can be more dangerous than they might seem. They can cause bruising, hip fractures, and head injuries, and these accidents have the potential to be fatal, especially for older adults which means they deserve extra attention to make sure they’re protected.

More than 25 percent of older people fall each year, but less than half tell their health care provider, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Falls account for 2.8 million older people visiting emergency rooms each year and over 800,000 hospitalizations.

Many things contribute to falls: lower body weakness, Vitamin D deficiency, difficulties balancing, use of medicines that affect cognitive abilities, vision problems, foot pain and poor footwear are some of them.

As we age, and I’m right there with you, it can be frustrating. We can’t do what we always did or what we expect we should still be able to do. What we CAN do is stay active to stay mobile. My biggest fear is immobility. To ward it off I exercise by going to Jazzercise two times a week, bowl once a week and walk 1-2 times a week. Chiropractors massage therapists and magnesium supplements are my friends.

My Daddy turns 90 September 26th. He still walks 1/3 mile 1-2 times per day and does 10 minutes daily on his Wii-Fit to help balance. He stays mobile to preserve his quality of life.

How can you help prevent your falls or those of your loved ones? Do an audit of your living space. Throw rugs are not your friend. Change out light bulbs to LED Daylight bulbs to see better. Have grab bars in the tub or shower. If you live alone, get an Alert Button. Check for Matter of Balance or similar classes at your local senior center or community to improve your balance and strength.

