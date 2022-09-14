Wednesday, September 14, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County consumers on hook for debt incurred during Winter Storm Uri

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
6
Photo courtesy of CoServ

CoServ Electric customers will be paying back the debt that was incurred during February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri for a long time.

The average residential customer will see an increase of about $7.70 per month starting in January, according to the Denton County electric co-op.

During Winter Storm Uri, outages at several of the generation plants owned by CoServ’s electric power supplier, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, resulted in Brazos not being able to meet its obligations.

As a result, Brazos had to purchase power at high prices to replace the power that normally would have been supplied by its generation plants at up to $9,000 per megawatt hour. In comparison, Texas averaged $22 per MWH in 2020. The $1.9 billion price tag led to Brazos filing for bankruptcy in March 2021.

As part of the bankruptcy reorganization plan filed by Brazos this past August, all member-cooperatives are required to pay their final Uri power costs after the court approves the plan.

The Texas Legislature enacted Senate Bill 1580 in May 2021 which allows electric cooperatives to utilize a financing mechanism called securitization to pay the expenses from Uri. On Wednesday, the CoServ Board of Directors adopted a financing order that allows CoServ to spread the costs and expenses out over 25 years.

A copy of the approved Financing Order and more information can be found at CoServ.com/Brazos.

Previous articleSenior Talk DFW — Fall Prevention
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.