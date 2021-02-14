Major winter storm brings snow, bitter cold, and dangerous wind chills

The frigid weather in Denton County has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind chill advisory and hard freeze warning until noon Tuesday.

Extremely cold temperatures will range from 3 below zero to 10 degrees across the region Sunday night and between 6 below zero to 3 above zero Monday night. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero on Monday morning and 15 to 20 below zero on Tuesday morning are expected.

The weather service advised area residents to avoid outside activities and warned that damage to plumbing may occur if pipes are not properly insulated.

The historic low temperatures in Denton County have resulted in an unprecedented demand for natural gas that could result in service interruptions and transmission outages.

CoServ issued a conservation alert on Sunday evening to all of its electric and gas customers urging them to conserve energy by setting thermostats to 68 degrees or lower during the day and 64 at night, avoiding the use of major appliances, keeping the fireplace flue closed when not in use, turning down water heater temperature to warm (120 degrees), closing shades, blinds and shutters to keep warmth inside and unplugging nonessential electrical appliances.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through 9 a.m. Monday morning as accumulating snow exits the area.

Trash service on Monday in Flower Mound and Highland Village will not take place as scheduled.

In Flower Mound, Republic Services has delayed trash collections by one day until all collections are complete on Saturday. In Highland Village, CWD trash and recycling services will resume when weather allows. Stay up to date on CWD services here.

The Denton County Transportation Authority’s A-train Commuter Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule Monday, but the last two trains of the evening (5990 and 5991) will be canceled.

See the latest forecast here. Check back for updates and follow us on Twitter for frequent weather updates.

Check back for updates.