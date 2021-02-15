Rotating power outages likely to continue across Denton County

Early Monday, the agency that oversees the state’s electric grid declared the highest energy emergency level, and many Denton County families were left in the dark.

Extreme weather and power demand caused the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to enter emergency conditions and initiate rotating power outages starting at 1:25 a.m. on Monday.

About 10,500 MW of customer load was shed at the highest point– enough power to serve approximately two million homes.

Extreme weather conditions caused many generating units – across fuel types – to trip offline and become unavailable, ERCOT officials said.

There is now over 30,000 MW of generation forced off the system, according to ERCOT.

“Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness.

The last time ERCOT reached its highest emergency level was in February 2011.

Rotating outages will likely last throughout the morning and could be initiated through Tuesday, when demand is expected to slack off a bit.

Rotating outages may last 30 minutes or longer, according to CoServ, a Denton County energy provider. If you experience an outage lasting more than two hours, contact your power company.

ERCOT says “energy conservation is critical.” Requests from ERCOT to reduce power usage include:

-Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.

-Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

-Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

-Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

-Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

-Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

The weather has also caused a drastic decrease in natural gas pressure. CoServ posted on Nextdoor: “We need you to conserve as much energy as possible to avoid a prolonged service interruption. Please lower your thermostat to 64 degrees immediately.”

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday afternoon for all of Texas as a massive winter storm wrecked havoc on the state’s electricity grid, power lines and roads.

Check back for updates.