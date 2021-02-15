Nelson requests data privacy survey

Last week, Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, directed the Legislative Budget Board to initiate a survey to determine which agencies are engaging in the sale and production of personal data.

“No state agency should be disseminating personally identifiable information without that person’s consent. Period,” Nelson said in a statement. “We are going to find out which agencies are selling data, for what purpose and at what price.”

In her letter, Nelson — the chair of the Senate Finance Committee — noted that privacy has emerged as a major area of focus during the first week of budget hearings. She noted that revenue from this practice is not clearly articulated in the state budget.

“Frankly, I am appalled by the lack of transparency about these funds — as are members of the Committee,” she wrote.

With increasing reports of personal data compromised, Nelson filed SB 475 earlier this session to prevent unauthorized dissemination of data, strengthen confidentiality standards and continue to ramp up the state’s cyber defenses. More information on bills filed by Nelson can be found here.

Nelson — the highest-ranking Republican in the Texas Senate — represents District 12, including portions of Tarrant and Denton counties.