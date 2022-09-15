Thursday, September 15, 2022
What’s That Smell?

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

By Ron Strelke, President
Force Home Services

There are two peak times of the year when we see an influx of requests for duct cleaning: in the spring and fall.

Most homeowners think it’s logical that air ducts get dirty over time and simply cleaning them means the air flowing out of the vents will come out clean too. To the men and women in the HVAC industry, the answer is no.

A simple duct cleaning doesn’t usually change your indoor air quality. It’s like putting a band aid on an open wound. It certainly doesn’t improve the efficiency of your heating or cooling system.

Here’s a perfect scenario that happens frequently. You called a reputable duct cleaning company to clean your ducts. They’re now shiny and bright. You fire up your furnace for the first time and you’re wondering, “What’s that smell?”

You haven’t used your furnace in over a year and during that time layers of dust has been accumulating around the heat exchanger and around the burners, not to mention what might be on your blower wheel. What’s that smell? When you fire up your furnace it’s burning off the dust or any other organic growth that has gathered during the summer which is now circulating through your recently-cleaned air ducts.

You’re not thinking about firing up your furnace today, but you should be scheduling your recommended comprehensive fall inspection and cleaning of your furnace before you fire it up. Our experts will inspect your furnace to make sure it’s functioning the way it is supposed to and help mitigate, “What’s that smell?”

We have fall service options that can include a professional duct cleaning. Let us provide you with a free guaranteed proposal for your total fall maintenance program.

It would be our pleasure to serve you. Check us out at ForceHomeServices.com

 

(Sponsored content)

