Highland Village restaurant owner rebrands and reopens

A Highland Village restaurant has reopened with a new name and menu.

Manish Pradhan opened Taco Cielo, 3090 FM 407, in June 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic “has changed most everything for restaurants,” Pradhan said. Staffing issues, price hikes and supply chain issues caused too many challenges for Taco Cielo to continue business as usual.

“As a restaurant owner we have two choices: either give up and walk away or come up with a new concept and stay strong,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan decided to temporarily close down Taco Cielo, a fast-casual concept focused on street tacos, in January 2022 and rebrand as TARO Kitchen & Cocktail.

“We formed a new team of expertise in the culinary field and decided to create a new and unique Latin American cuisine concept,” Pradhan said. “During the process of creating the menu and food tasting, our chef Marvin came up with our signature dish Taro chips, (which is) where we got the name TARO.”

TARO Kitchen & Cocktail serves modern contemporary Latin cuisine, including steak, seafood and specialty dishes made from scratch. TARO can host small parties and corporate events. The restaurant had a soft opening on March 18, and its grand opening is scheduled for March 31, Pradhan said.

