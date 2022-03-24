Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — March 2022

Shred Day

Last year we held our first Spring Shred Day, and it was very successful. Many residents took advantage of the opportunity to safely dispose of papers, documents, etc. after “April tax filing” and spring-cleaning projects. This year it will be held on May 14th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Mark your calendars.

Poindexter Branch

As you know, the Poindexter Branch Drainage Study is well underway. The Council approved a study to provide professional engineering and surveying services related to preparation of a drainage study for Poindexter Branch, including hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, mapping, and mitigation recommendations, along with preparation of a Flood Mitigation Plan.

One of the ways we encouraged residents to participate is through an online survey via our town website. The survey has been very successful, and the town engineer has received input from over 30 households in our town. In addition, residents have provided the staff with videos and pictures of drainage and/or flooding affecting their property.

Important Information from the Denton County Fire Marshall: Controlled Burns

If you wish to conduct a controlled burn and IF it is a good burn day, you may leave your location and contact information on this website: https://apps.dentoncounty.gov/website/publicburncontrol. Or you may call the Denton County Fire Marshal to leave your burn location details at 940-349-2840. If you call after hours or on weekends, a recording will provide information and instructions regarding open burning for the day.

If you have a current open burning registration filed with the Fire Marshal’s Office, the website will provide daily information for open burning. Registration holders may log open burning individually provided it is a day approved for open burning. The location of your burn will be logged in the event someone calls 911 reporting your smoke or flames.

Town Council Election

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Copper Canyon will conduct a general election to elect three council members.

Three citizens will be elected at large to serve a two-year term. Please note that the places are not geographically based. As of February 22, 2022, the following residents have filed:

Place 1: Steve Hill

Place 3: Rudy Castillo, Tim Larson

Place 5: Chase Lybbert, Catherine Vexler

There will be a candidate forum, moderated by The Cross Timbers Gazette, at Town Hall on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m.

Early voting begins April 25. Visit www.votedenton.gov for more information.