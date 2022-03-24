Around Argyle — March 2022

Two weeks ago, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Argyle communications coordinator Julia Falcon asked town officials to comment on social media about what they love the most about our town. It is a simple question, but there are so many ways to respond.

Citizens cherish the experience of living here for an abundance of reasons. The natural beauty of the landscape, blessed as it is with stands of Cross Timbers old growth trees, comes immediately to mind.

If you love youth athletics, arts or academics, Argyle is hard to beat, both literally and figuratively. A culture of competition delivers remarkable results at every level, culminating in the almost routine championships earned by Argyle High School and Liberty Christian School students.

As I thought it through, however, it’s neighbors helping neighbors and the volunteer spirit of Argyle that I love the most about our town. In large numbers, citizens give of themselves to help others and teach their children to do the same.

In my conversations with newcomers, I am frequently asked to suggest how families can get involved in the life of our town. The town is building a directory of volunteer organizations and charitable nonprofits. Please contact Julia Falcon at [email protected] if you have an organization to suggest.

What follows is just a sampling of the many organizations that contribute to the quality of life in Argyle by empowering citizens to help others through volunteering, charitable pursuits, or opportunities to share common interests.

Argyle Education Foundation: AEF raises money to improve the quality of STEM education provided by AISD. The organization encourages “the involvement of individuals, community, businesses and other foundations in the educational needs of Argyle lSD.” www.supportargyleisd.org

Argyle Lions Club: The Lions were recently recognized by the town for their many years of volunteer work, which emphasizes service to the blind and visually impaired but includes supporting many local charities. The club adds to the life of our community by organizing and sponsoring our annual Breakfast with the Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt. www.argylelionsclub.com

Argyle Senior Citizens Organization: This group provides a regular fellowship experience for seniors at town hall and in the homes of its members. www.facebook.com/groups/1578710532417180

Argyle Youth Sports Association: AYSA volunteers put youth sports within the reach of Argyle and Argyle ISD families. The organization encourages sports participation starting at the kindergarten level by providing coaching, league play and other resources. AYSA supports archery, soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball and football programs. www.argyleyouthsports.com

Graham-Argyle Cemetery Association: Many may be unaware of the link to our history represented by the Graham-Argyle cemetery. Located on Country Club Road, the cemetery was established in 1865. Volunteers participate in an annual clean-up of the site. www.facebook.com/grahamargylecemetery

Keep Argyle Beautiful: One of the most active volunteer organizations in Argyle, Keep Argyle Beautiful sponsors and supports many community activities, including roadway clean-up days, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Festival event and patriotic decoration of our town on key holidays with flag displays. www.keepargylebeautiful.com

National Charity League: NCL is a membership organization that promotes philanthropy and community service by mothers and daughters. www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/texaslantana

Partners Through Faith: PTF is a volunteer organization that provides service opportunities to the Liberty Christian School community. www.libertychristian.com/campus-life/ptf-volunteers

Ranch Hands Rescue and Bob’s House of Hope:

Ranch Hands Rescue is a volunteer and charity organization providing shelter and rehabilitation services to abused and neglected animals. Bob’s House of Hope is an affiliate that shelters and provides counseling to young men who are victims of sex trafficking. www.ranchhandsrescue.org

Spirit of a Hero: Spirit of a Hero is a local charity that depends on volunteers to fulfill its mission of improving the lives of wounded veterans and to counter the epidemic of combat veteran suicide. www.spiritofahero.org

Young Men’s Service League: YMSL is a mother-son membership organization that promotes community service and the values of citizenship. chapters.ymsl.org/chapter/argyle

Argyle is a far-flung community where it can be a challenge to connect with other citizens. Volunteer and charitable organizations bring us together and provide opportunities to contribute to our shared goals. I commend the many citizens of our town who seek out opportunities to volunteer and to serve their neighbors and others in need, through volunteer organizations and whenever the need arises.

Argyle Police Department Honored

At the February 27 town council meeting, the Argyle Police Department was again recognized as a Best Practices law enforcement agency by the Texas Police Chiefs Association. Less than 6% of all Texas law enforcement organizations earn this distinction.

Earlier in February, Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson was appointed to the Texas Crime Victims Institute Advisory Council by Governor Abbott. During his two-year term on the 16-member council, Chief Jackson will act as an advisor to the Attorney General and the Texas Legislature on criminal justice system and juvenile justice system policy from the perspective of the victims of crime.

Argyle citizens are extremely fortunate to live in a community served by the men and women of APD, under the capable leadership of Chief Jackson.

Argyle Seniors Update

Submitted by Stella McDaniel

We are so excited to have started out monthly luncheons again. Our next luncheon will be Friday April 1. Our theme will be Easter, so ladies if you have an Easter bonnet, or men a hat please feel free to wear them. Our meat will be BBQ. The Easter Bunny and his helper will be there for photos. We will be playing Bingo. Remember we have been supported by the Town of Argyle and Argyle Police Department so let’s always show them our appreciation. If you plan to come to the luncheon please text or call me at (940) 391-6686 by March 28. We’ll have coffee and donuts for those who want to come a little early and catch up on the latest news.

The COVID virus has really slowed us down but hopefully it’s almost over. We look forward to seeing everyone and planning different things this year. Our goal is to please you. If you have a suggestion please text one of the board members: President – Stella McDaniel (940) 391-6686; Vice President – Karen Kiel (940) 206-4563; Secretary – Jody Bellinghausen (940) 390-0765; Treasurer – Cheron McClintock (813) 809-9354; Publicity – Vivian McLain (940) 222-6291; Hospitality – Yvonne Gamble (281) 814-3590.