Thursday, March 24, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle begins plans to move police station

By Mark Smith
0
21

The Argyle Police Department will be moving soon.

Argyle PD has outgrown its existing location on Hwy 377, and that location will be impacted by the impending Hwy 377 expansion project, according to a news release from the town. After exploring several relocation options, staff determined the most cost-effective way to address the problem will be to build a new building on the Argyle Town Hall complex, 308 Denton St. East, and relocate the police department there.

On Monday, the Argyle Town Council approved a $22,000 agreement with HDR Architecture for master planning services for a new police facility. The project is in the earliest planning stages so no timeline has been established, but it is expected to be completed within the next 5-10 years, according to a town spokesperson.

Previous articleHighland Village restaurant owner rebrands and reopens
Next articleNews from Double Oak Town Hall — March 2022
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.