Argyle begins plans to move police station

The Argyle Police Department will be moving soon.

Argyle PD has outgrown its existing location on Hwy 377, and that location will be impacted by the impending Hwy 377 expansion project, according to a news release from the town. After exploring several relocation options, staff determined the most cost-effective way to address the problem will be to build a new building on the Argyle Town Hall complex, 308 Denton St. East, and relocate the police department there.

On Monday, the Argyle Town Council approved a $22,000 agreement with HDR Architecture for master planning services for a new police facility. The project is in the earliest planning stages so no timeline has been established, but it is expected to be completed within the next 5-10 years, according to a town spokesperson.