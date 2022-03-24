News from Double Oak Town Hall — March 2022

Double Oak mourns the loss of two police officers in February. Officer John Mestas died on February 7, 2022, from complications of COVID-19, and Officer Lonnie Sneed died on February 15, also from COVID.

Officer Mestas joined the Double Oak PD in November 2021 and was in training with Officer Sneed, who had been with the department since 2016. Officer Mestas was a devoted family man, a US Army veteran, served in the Air Force reserves, and spent much of his adult life in law enforcement. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Officer Sneed previously worked for the Springtown and Rhome, TX police departments. His friendly wave and participation in community events will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife and five children. Former Mayor Mike Donnelly has set up a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/officer-families-support) to assist the families as they move forward. The donation page is also available from the Town’s website. Thank you to all who have contributed to the families.

On behalf of the Town Council, staff, and Double Oak Police Department, I wish to thank those who have reached out to the department and the families and offered their support, and especially to those neighboring departments who have graciously assisted with the logistics of navigating through these tragic losses in order to make the funerals memorable and honoring tributes to our fallen officers: Highland Village PD, Bartonville PD, Flower Mound PD Honor Guard, Lewisville PD Rifle Team, Fort Worth PD Traffic Control, Mansfield PD, Burleson PD and Denton County Sheriff’s Department. Lastly, a special shout out to Highland Village Police Cpl. David Harney for his support and expertise in the specifics of an end-of-watch tribute.

Waketon Road Improvement Project

Construction continues on the Waketon Road project as box culverts have been delivered and are being prepared for installation. Traffic patterns on the Double Oak portion of Waketon Road will remain EASTBOUND ONLY throughout most of the summer as the northern half of the permanent pavement is constructed.

Concurrently with this construction, the eastern portion of the roundabout at Chinn Chapel Road will be constructed. Temporary pavement will be in place at the intersection of Waketon Road and Chinn Chapel Road in order to facilitate the Flower Mound portion of the roundabout. Please use extra care and drive cautiously through these construction zones.

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

Most of the parking lot paving has been poured around the building site, and vertical construction should begin soon. Double Oak is looking forward to Braum’s Grand Opening later this summer!

May 7, 2022 Municipal Election Day

Double Oak citizens will elect three council members on May 7, 2022. The three seats are for two-year terms. Five residents have filed for the three seats. The candidates are, Billie Garrett (incumbent), Timothy Bologna, Patrick Johnson, Jean Hillyer and Connie Schoenrade. The three candidates receiving the most votes will be sworn in at the May 16, 2022, Town Council meeting.