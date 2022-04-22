Motorcyclist injured in crash on FM 407

A teenager riding a motorcycle was hospitalized Wednesday night with incapacitating injuries after a vehicle turned in front of him.

At 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, the 19-year-old motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407, approaching the Copper Canyon Road intersection, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. A 77-year-old woman driving a sedan was turning left at the intersection and had a “Left Turn Yield on Green” sign, while the motorcycle had a solid green light. The sedan driver failed to yield right of way and the motorcycle crashed into the sedan.

The woman driving the sedan was not injured. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries, according to the DPS. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.