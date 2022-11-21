Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD.

Stinson, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.

“Coach Stinson impacted so many students and staff and he will be dearly missed by all,” the district said in an email to families. “Please pray for Coach Stinson’s family, his students and those who knew him and worked alongside him.”

The district will provide counseling support when students and staff return to school on Nov. 28 after the Thanksgiving break.