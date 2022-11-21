Monday, November 21, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

A town salute

Curt Seeden
By Curt Seeden
0
22
Marcus Doyle, Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston and Billy Bishop. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Argyle resident and retired Army veteran Billy Bishop raised about $4,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to purchase more than 200 large American flags, which were placed alongside Argyle roads for Veterans Day.

Members of the Argyle High School varsity football team, led by senior defensive end Darian Doyle, placed the flags at just about every intersection along Hwy 377.

Argyle High School football team members helped set up flags for Veterans Day 2022.

“As a veteran, I think this is a great way for our town to show its support and gratitude towards its men and women in uniform,” said Bishop, now a real estate agent in Argyle.

In a Facebook post, Bishop thanked the following individuals, families and businesses for their help donating and spreading the word: the Reed family, Advent Air Conditioning Inc., the Su family, Engel & Völkers Dallas/Southlake, Sherri Myers, Brian Darnell, Amy Turner and the Scruggs family.

“I’m thankful to Billy Bishop and Marcus Doyle for this citizen-led effort to make the Veterans Day flag display an event to celebrate,” said Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston.

Thirteen flags, representing the 13 fallen soldiers killed in the bombing attack outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021, were set up around the Argyle town monument on Hwy 377.

Previous articleBiz Buzz
Next articleArgyle coach, teacher dies
Curt Seeden
Curt Seeden

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.