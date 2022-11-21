A town salute

Argyle resident and retired Army veteran Billy Bishop raised about $4,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to purchase more than 200 large American flags, which were placed alongside Argyle roads for Veterans Day.

Members of the Argyle High School varsity football team, led by senior defensive end Darian Doyle, placed the flags at just about every intersection along Hwy 377.

“As a veteran, I think this is a great way for our town to show its support and gratitude towards its men and women in uniform,” said Bishop, now a real estate agent in Argyle.

In a Facebook post, Bishop thanked the following individuals, families and businesses for their help donating and spreading the word: the Reed family, Advent Air Conditioning Inc., the Su family, Engel & Völkers Dallas/Southlake, Sherri Myers, Brian Darnell, Amy Turner and the Scruggs family.

“I’m thankful to Billy Bishop and Marcus Doyle for this citizen-led effort to make the Veterans Day flag display an event to celebrate,” said Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston.

Thirteen flags, representing the 13 fallen soldiers killed in the bombing attack outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021, were set up around the Argyle town monument on Hwy 377.

