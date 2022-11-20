Monday, November 21, 2022
Max Miller
By Max Miller
Sip + Savor is now open in The Shops at Highland Village.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our November 2022 print issue.

Irvine, CA-based Home Franchise Concepts is moving its headquarters to Flower Mound in phases, starting with a 32,000 square-foot lease at the Lakeside International Office Center on FM 2499. The move is expected to create 50 new jobs, with more expected over time.

CLUB4Fitness has opened a 59,000-square-foot gym in the old Tom Thumb at 2600 Flower Mound Rd.

Argyle Cryo, offering cryotherapy, LED light therapy, infrared sauna treatment, compression therapy, and massage therapy, is now open at 1236 FM 407, Suite 600 in Northlake Commons.

Lantana Golf Club recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation of its 20 year-old clubhouse.

Brakes Plus is now open in Lantana Town Center Phase II on FM 407 next to Shellman’s Fine Wine & Spirits.

Bryan L. Wasson, DO, opened IMedicine on November 14 at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound.

Sip + Savor, a Northern California-inspired kitchen with a wine garden, is now open in the old Children’s Place space in The Shops at Highland Village.

Luminous Glow Med Spa relocated to Bartonville Town Center on Nov. 16.

Pharmacy Plus is expected to open this month at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 100, in Northlake Commons.

AquaKids Swim School will open its fourth North Texas location on Dec. 1 at 1238 FM 407 in Northlake Commons.

Nautical Bowls, a superfoods restaurant featuring açaí bowls, is coming to 4610 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 130, Flower Mound, next to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. No opening date has been announced.

The Hive, a drop-in playcare center, is coming to 1485 Commons Circle, Suite 200, in Northlake Commons. No opening date has been announced.

Tan Evolution, a tanning salon at 2021 Justin Rd., Suite 275, Flower Mound, is in the process of closing down.

Barrel 99 Bar and Grill closed its doors recently at 1900 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 116, Flower Mound. The restaurant first opened as Makarsee Market in April 2021.

Edison Coffee Co. at 420 Parker Square, Flower Mound, is closed until further notice due to a building fire that occurred on Oct. 11. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/edisoncoffeecompany for updates.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Max Miller
Max Miller
Max Miller is the publisher of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

