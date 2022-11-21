Lakeside Holiday Event to feature free carriage rides, Santa, music and more

The community is invited to the Sixth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event, to be held Nov. 30 in south Flower Mound.

The free family-friendly festival features fun for friends and family to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with horse-drawn carriages, the lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, live Christmas music and more in the Lakeside development off of FM 2499.

“We have no doubt that the 6th Annual Lakeside Holiday Event will be the best one yet!” said Abbey Glass, director of marketing for Realty Capital. “This year we are bringing in more horse-drawn carriages, filling the CandyLand candy carts to the brim with sweets, and truly creating a place that will transport you straight to the streets of CandyLand.”

Lakeside’s shops and restaurants will be offering special Christmas treats and refreshments throughout the event, set for 5-8 p.m. Nov. 30, according to a news release from Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside.

“The merchants of the Shops at Lakeside are what make this event so special,” Glass said. “Many set up tables in front of their shops and offer holiday treats and holiday-themed activities.”

Kids activities include toy train rides, a CandyLand-themed kids activity zone with bounce houses and more, and the lighting of the Christmas tree at 7:30 p.m.

Pleasures Past Carriages will offer carriage rides for the rest of the holiday season, giving rides through Lakeside neighborhoods lit up with Christmas lights.