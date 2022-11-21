New principal named at Justin-area elementary school

Northwest ISD has named Aaron McAdams as the new principal at Clara Love Elementary School south of Justin.

McAdams currently serves as an assistant principal at Haslet Elementary School, and he previously served in the same capacity at Schluter Elementary School. Both schools reside among the fastest-growing areas of Northwest ISD, which will assist Mr. McAdams as the Love attendance zone currently sees similar fast growth. He replaces Dr. Lisa Crosslin, who has taken extended family medical leave, according to a district news release. His first day will be on Nov. 28, the first day back from the Thanksgiving break.

Prior to joining Northwest ISD, McAdams served as an instruction coach, academic coordinator and assistant principal in Dallas ISD. At that district, he was instrumental in helping his school advance to become the district’s highest-performing elementary school.

“I’m excited to get to know the Clara Love students, families and staff – the school has a strong reputation for excellence,” McAdams said. “I appreciate the commitment the teachers and staff have to ensuring the development of the whole child, and I look forward to contributing to the strong culture they have cultivated.”

McAdams earned his master’s degree in educational leadership as well as his bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is married to Michelle McAdams, principal of Granger Elementary School, and their children, Izzy and Marshall, are Eaton High School graduates.