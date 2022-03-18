Northwest ISD adding 3 minutes to the school day

Northwest ISD announced last week that it is adding three minutes to the end of each school day through the end of the school year.

The district canceled school on Feb. 24 and delayed its start time by two hours on Feb. 25 because of icy road conditions, and the Texas Education Agency is allowing the district to submit a waiver for Feb. 24 but it is mandating that the two hours missed on Feb. 25 be made up, according to a NISD news release. To make up for those two hours, every Northwest ISD campus will now dismiss students three minutes later than the standard dismissal time every school day.

The change will begin on Tuesday, the first school day after spring break, and run through the end of the school year.